Tennis - Germany launches quest for new Wimbledon contenders

When Wimbledon got underway 25 years ago the reigning men's and women's champions were German but since then the country, once a tennis powerhouse, has yet to find another champion to succeed Michael Stich and Steffi Graf in London. While German women have had two more finalists with Sabine Lisicki and Angelique Kerber at the All England club since Graf's last win there in 1996, the men have had none.

