Tennis: American teen Bellis loses match, wins admirers

Jun 3, 2017; Paris, France; Catherine Bellis reacts during her match against Caroline Wozniacki on day seven of the 2017 French Open tennis tournament at Stade Roland Garros. Mandatory Credit: Susan Mullane-USA TODAY Sports Catherine Bellis' French Open dream run did not extend beyond the third round but the American teenager exited Roland Garros knowing she has won a whole host of new admirers, including the woman who defeated her, Caroline Wozniacki.

