Taylor's back on track after mystery illness left her in intensive care
Gabi Taylor's tennis dreams are back on track after the illness she suffered at Wimbledon last summer that left her in intensive care and led to allegations of poisoning. Taylor, 19, was having her best run in the junior tournament at the All England Club, reaching the quarter-finals.
