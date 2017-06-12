Tainted Sharapova welcome in Australia
MARIA Sharapova's drugs suspension will be a no barrier to the Brisbane International's desire to bring the former world No.1 back to Tennyson next summer. Sharapova is ranked No.175 and her absence from the WTA Tour for at least another six weeks because of a leg injury raises queries about whether her ranking will be good enough to gain her direct entry for the Brisbane International.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Mercury.
Add your comments below
Tennis Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Kei Nishikori too strong for Britain's Dan Evan...
|Mar '17
|Strong pharts
|1
|Andy Murray through to Dubai final after win ov...
|Mar '17
|ThroughPharts
|1
|Kyle Edmund beaten by Milos Raonic in Delray Be...
|Feb '17
|QuarterPhartsc
|1
|Pliskova and Cibulkova lose opening matches in ...
|Feb '17
|Samson
|1
|NEW UPDATED INFO on this interesting tennis site
|Feb '17
|karent1
|1
|Tim Worner thanks Amber Harrison for giving him...
|Feb '17
|ClaimsPhartzz
|4
|Davis Cup: Serbia beat Russia, set to take on S...
|Feb '17
|DavisPhartzz
|2
Find what you want!
Search Tennis Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC