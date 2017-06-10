Still without full strength, Kvitova favored

Petra Kvitova still has not regained full strength in her left hand, the one she uses to swing a tennis racket so well that she won Wimbledon twice - and the one that was stabbed by an intruder at her home in the Czech Republic late last year. Just seven months after that attack, Kvitova somehow carries the status of the closest thing to a favorite at the All England Club, where play in the grass-court Grand Slam tournament begins Monday.

