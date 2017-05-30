Stan Wawrinka happy to slip under the radar at Roland Garros
That's despite the fact that the Swiss won the title here two years ago and warmed up for this year's event by taking the title in Geneva last weekend. But Wawrinka, who has won a grand slam title in each of the past three years, is utterly unbothered by his relatively low profile.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sunday Herald.
Comments
Add your comments below
Tennis Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Kei Nishikori too strong for Britain's Dan Evan...
|Mar '17
|Strong pharts
|1
|Andy Murray through to Dubai final after win ov...
|Mar '17
|ThroughPharts
|1
|Kyle Edmund beaten by Milos Raonic in Delray Be...
|Feb '17
|QuarterPhartsc
|1
|Pliskova and Cibulkova lose opening matches in ...
|Feb '17
|Samson
|1
|NEW UPDATED INFO on this interesting tennis site
|Feb '17
|karent1
|1
|Tim Worner thanks Amber Harrison for giving him...
|Feb '17
|ClaimsPhartzz
|4
|Davis Cup: Serbia beat Russia, set to take on S...
|Feb '17
|DavisPhartzz
|2
Find what you want!
Search Tennis Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC