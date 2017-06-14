Spursa Bertans, tennisa Ostapenko: La...

Spursa Bertans, tennisa Ostapenko: Latvians poised

13 hrs ago

David Lee's romance with tennis star Caroline Wozniacki has generated a lot of buzz, but the forward isn't the only Spurs player watching Grand Slam events these days. Forward Davis Bertans took to social media recently to celebrate the improbable victory by fellow Latvian Jalena Ostapenko over Romania's Simona Halep in the finals of the French Open last week.

