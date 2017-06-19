Serena Williams wants her child to be a 'strong' woman
The 35-year-old professional tennis player is pregnant with her first child with her partner Alexis Ohanian, and the sportswoman hopes she can pass on the lessons she learnt from her mother Oracene Price, 65, onto her brood. Speaking about her own upbringing during her Keynote Speech at the BlogHer Conference, the brunette beauty - who announced she was expecting via SnapChat in April this year - said: "So in the midst of having a child, it's like all of the sudden you start thinking about the lessons your parents taught you, especially my mom.
#1 10 min ago
How can Serena's baby be anything other than beautiful and strong. Those are two qualities that Serena epitomizes. She has stood tall, strong and beautiful through many trials. She will be a great mom. Congrats to her and her love, Alexis. Wishing them happiness always.
