Scotland's Mulgrew looking at move after England game

LIVE: Andy Murray v Stan Wawrinka - world No 1 fights back in nail-biting tie-break to win first set in bid for French Open final The merry-go-round of strikers: How Manchester United, Real Madrid and Chelsea head giants chasing goals with Morata, Lukaku and Mbappe all wanted Arsenal release Sanogo and Everton let Kone go as Premier League clubs reveal retained lists of out-of-contract players Bayern Munich lead chase for Arsenal star Sanchez with German giants ready to offer huge A 350,000-a-week deal Brazil and Argentina fans turn out in their droves as bitter rivals lock horns in front of 95,000 fans in Melbourne clash Moyes fined A 30,000 after telling female BBC reporter 'you might get a slap even though you're a woman' England's mystery FIFTH goalkeeper: Who is the kid without a club training with Hart and Co ahead of Scotland clash? Where has Scotland's swagger gone? They used to ... (more)

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.