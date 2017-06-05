Ryan Harrison, Michael Venus win French Open doubles title
Ryan Harrison of the U.S. and Michael Venus of New Zealand, left, hold the trophy after winning the men's doubles final match of the French Open tennis tournament against Santiago Gonzalez of Mexico and Donald Young of the U.S. in three sets 7-6 , 6-7 , 6-3, at the Roland Garros stadium, in Paris, France, Saturday, June 10, 2017. PARIS - Michael Venus has been like an older brother to Ryan Harrison, and the American says that makes their French Open doubles title even more special.
