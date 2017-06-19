Roger Federer shows fine form at Gerr...

Roger Federer shows fine form at Gerry Weber Open as Wimbledon approaches

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Wilts and Gloucestershire Standard

Roger Federer sent a resounding message about his Wimbledon chances by swatting aside Yuichi Sugita in just 52 minutes at the Gerry Weber Open in Halle. Federer's readiness for the third grand slam of the year, which starts in 12 days' time, looked in doubt last week, when he lost to world number 302 Tommy Haas in the first round in Stuttgart.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Wilts and Gloucestershire Standard.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tennis Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Kei Nishikori too strong for Britain's Dan Evan... Mar '17 Strong pharts 1
News Andy Murray through to Dubai final after win ov... Mar '17 ThroughPharts 1
News Kyle Edmund beaten by Milos Raonic in Delray Be... Feb '17 QuarterPhartsc 1
News Pliskova and Cibulkova lose opening matches in ... Feb '17 Samson 1
NEW UPDATED INFO on this interesting tennis site Feb '17 karent1 1
News Tim Worner thanks Amber Harrison for giving him... Feb '17 ClaimsPhartzz 4
News Davis Cup: Serbia beat Russia, set to take on S... Feb '17 DavisPhartzz 2
See all Tennis Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tennis Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Syria
  5. U.S. Open
  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Iran
  4. Cuba
  5. Kentucky Derby
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,545 • Total comments across all topics: 281,910,429

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC