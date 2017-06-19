Roger Federer shows fine form at Gerry Weber Open as Wimbledon approaches
Roger Federer sent a resounding message about his Wimbledon chances by swatting aside Yuichi Sugita in just 52 minutes at the Gerry Weber Open in Halle. Federer's readiness for the third grand slam of the year, which starts in 12 days' time, looked in doubt last week, when he lost to world number 302 Tommy Haas in the first round in Stuttgart.
