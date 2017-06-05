Rafael Nadal through to quarterfinals at French Open - Sun, 04 Jun 2017 PST

Rafael Nadal through to quarterfinals...

Rafael Nadal eased into his record-equaling 11th quarterfinal at the French Open by swatting aside Roberto Bautista Agut 6-1, 6-2, 6-2 on Sunday. The nine-time champion matched Roger Federer's Open era record for appearances in the last eight at Roland Garros.

