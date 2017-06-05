Rafael Nadal in numbers

Rafael Nadal won an unprecedented 10th French Open title with a 6-2 6-3 6-1 victory over Stan Wawrinka. 2005 ???? 2006 ???? 2007 ???? 2008 ???? 2010 ???? 2011 ???? 2012 ???? 2013 ???? 2014 ???? 2017 ???? For an historic 10th time, @RafaelNadal wins the French Open ???? pic.twitter.com/h7ARJcKnR6 Nadal's titles in Paris have come from 10 finals - he has never lost at Roland Garros once he has reached the semi-finals.

