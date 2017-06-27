Pregnant Serena Williams poses nearly...

Pregnant Serena Williams poses nearly nude on Vanity Fair cover

16 hrs ago Read more: Hampshire Chronicle

Tennis star Serena Williams has revealed her pregnancy figure by posing nearly nude on the cover of Vanity Fair magazine. The US sporting ace, 35, discussed her love life with fiance Alexis Ohanian the co-founder of website Reddit and her shock upon discovering she was to become a mother.

Chicago, IL

