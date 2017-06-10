Police: Venus Williams at fault in ca...

Police: Venus Williams at fault in car accident that killed man

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: SFGate

Tennis star Venus Williams caused a car crash this month that led to the death of a passenger in another vehicle, according to a police report released Thursday. Police in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla., say witnesses told investigators that Williams ran a red light in her 2010 Toyota Sequoia SUV, causing a June 9 crash that injured 78-year-old Jerome Barson , who died two weeks later.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tennis Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Serena Williams wants her child to be a 'strong... Wed BePhartr 4
News Novak Djokovic to lead Serbia against Russia in... Wed MonPhartsc 7
News John McEnroe: Serena Williams world's best fema... Wed ThePhart 3
News Ex-Wimbledon champion Boris Becker declared ban... Jun 22 ChampionPhartzz 2
News Kei Nishikori too strong for Britain's Dan Evan... Mar '17 Strong pharts 1
News Andy Murray through to Dubai final after win ov... Mar '17 ThroughPharts 1
News Kyle Edmund beaten by Milos Raonic in Delray Be... Feb '17 QuarterPhartsc 1
See all Tennis Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tennis Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Tornado
  3. Wildfires
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,087 • Total comments across all topics: 282,130,925

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC