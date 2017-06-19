Petra Kvitova progresses to semi-fina...

Petra Kvitova progresses to semi-finals in Birmingham as she continues comeback

17 hrs ago

Petra Kvitova secured the best win of her comeback so far, beating Kristina Mladenovic to reach the semi-finals of the Aegon Classic in Birmingham. The Czech was playing her fifth match since returning from the horrific stabbing she suffered at her home in Prostejov six months ago.

Chicago, IL

