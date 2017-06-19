Petra Kvitova progresses to semi-finals in Birmingham as she continues comeback
Petra Kvitova secured the best win of her comeback so far, beating Kristina Mladenovic to reach the semi-finals of the Aegon Classic in Birmingham. The Czech was playing her fifth match since returning from the horrific stabbing she suffered at her home in Prostejov six months ago.
