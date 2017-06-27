Parking rules change in Southfields as Wimbledon tennis championships begin
From Monday, July 3, to Sunday, July 16, parking controls in the area will operate between 8.30am and 8.30pm every day to ensure residents' spaces are protected from the influx of tennis fans. All the area's existing parking zones will be combined to form one single tennis event zone and this zone will also include some streets in the area that do not have existing controls.
