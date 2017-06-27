Oxfordshire couple's niece eyes up Wi...

Oxfordshire couple's niece eyes up Wimbledon glory

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: This is Oxfordshire

ONE west Oxfordshire couple have a special reason for looking forward to Wimbledon - because a relative of theirs could collect some silverware - just as she has in the past. Benje and Julia Shirlaw, from Black Bourton, near Bampton, will go to the All England Championships, which start on Monday, to watch Benje's great niece Ashleigh Barty.

Start the conversation, or Read more at This is Oxfordshire.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tennis Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Serena Williams wants her child to be a 'strong... 22 hr BePhartr 4
News Novak Djokovic to lead Serbia against Russia in... 22 hr MonPhartsc 7
News John McEnroe: Serena Williams world's best fema... Wed ThePhart 3
News Ex-Wimbledon champion Boris Becker declared ban... Jun 22 ChampionPhartzz 2
News Kei Nishikori too strong for Britain's Dan Evan... Mar '17 Strong pharts 1
News Andy Murray through to Dubai final after win ov... Mar '17 ThroughPharts 1
News Kyle Edmund beaten by Milos Raonic in Delray Be... Feb '17 QuarterPhartsc 1
See all Tennis Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tennis Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. North Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Sarah Palin
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,218 • Total comments across all topics: 282,105,543

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC