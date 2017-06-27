Oxfordshire couple's niece eyes up Wimbledon glory
ONE west Oxfordshire couple have a special reason for looking forward to Wimbledon - because a relative of theirs could collect some silverware - just as she has in the past. Benje and Julia Shirlaw, from Black Bourton, near Bampton, will go to the All England Championships, which start on Monday, to watch Benje's great niece Ashleigh Barty.
