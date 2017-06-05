Ostapenko wins birthday battle with Bacsinszky to reach French Open final
Jelena Ostapenko won her birthday battle against Timea Bacsinszky to become the first unseeded woman to reach the French Open final for 34 years. Not since Mima Jausovec in 1983 has a player outside the leading ranks made it all the way to the trophy decider.
