Novak Djokovic's Wimbledon preparations hit by rain at Eastbourne
Novak Djokovic's preparations for Wimbledon were undermined on Tuesday when heavy rain caused play at Eastbourne to be cancelled. The Serb, 30, had chosen to compete there for the first time in his pursuit of some momentum and confidence ahead of the coming Grand Slam, but was left frustrated almost as soon as his first-round match began.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Oxford Times.
Add your comments below
Tennis Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|John McEnroe: Serena Williams world's best fema...
|1 hr
|ThePhart
|4
|Novak Djokovic to lead Serbia against Russia in...
|15 hr
|JAN phart
|7
|Serena Williams wants her child to be a 'strong...
|15 hr
|A phart
|4
|Ex-Wimbledon champion Boris Becker declared ban...
|Jun 22
|ChampionPhartzz
|2
|Kei Nishikori too strong for Britain's Dan Evan...
|Mar '17
|Strong pharts
|1
|Andy Murray through to Dubai final after win ov...
|Mar '17
|ThroughPharts
|1
|Kyle Edmund beaten by Milos Raonic in Delray Be...
|Feb '17
|QuarterPhartsc
|1
Find what you want!
Search Tennis Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC