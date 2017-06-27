Novak Djokovic's Wimbledon preparatio...

Novak Djokovic's Wimbledon preparations hit by rain at Eastbourne

18 hrs ago

Novak Djokovic's preparations for Wimbledon were undermined on Tuesday when heavy rain caused play at Eastbourne to be cancelled. The Serb, 30, had chosen to compete there for the first time in his pursuit of some momentum and confidence ahead of the coming Grand Slam, but was left frustrated almost as soon as his first-round match began.

Chicago, IL

