Novak Djokovic accepts Eastbourne wild card to fine-tune Wimbledon preparations
Djokovic has not entered an official grass-court competition between the French Open and Wimbledon since 2010, instead opting for rest and the odd exhibition match. This year, however, the Serbian has accepted a wild card for Eastbourne, an ATP 250 event, where he will be the number one seed when the main draw begins on Monday.
