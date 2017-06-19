Novak Djokovic accepts Eastbourne wil...

Novak Djokovic accepts Eastbourne wild card to fine-tune Wimbledon preparations

Read more: Daily Echo

Djokovic has not entered an official grass-court competition between the French Open and Wimbledon since 2010, instead opting for rest and the odd exhibition match. This year, however, the Serbian has accepted a wild card for Eastbourne, an ATP 250 event, where he will be the number one seed when the main draw begins on Monday.

Chicago, IL

