Nishikori retires injured, Khachanov to play Rublev in Halle

Third-seeded Kei Nishikori was forced to retire with an injury during his second-round match against Karen Khachanov at the Gerry Weber Open Russia' Mikhail Youzhny returns a shot to Russia's Andrey Rublev at the Gerry Weber Open tennis tournament, in Halle, Germany, Thursday, June 22, 2017. HALLE, Germany - Third-seeded Kei Nishikori was forced to retire with an injury during his second-round match against Karen Khachanov at the Gerry Weber Open on Thursday.

