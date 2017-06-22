Nishikori retires injured, Khachanov to play Rublev in Halle
Third-seeded Kei Nishikori was forced to retire with an injury during his second-round match against Karen Khachanov at the Gerry Weber Open Nishikori retires injured, Khachanov to play Rublev in Halle Third-seeded Kei Nishikori was forced to retire with an injury during his second-round match against Karen Khachanov at the Gerry Weber Open Check out this story on USATODAY.com: https://usat.ly/2sUJB6i Russia' Mikhail Youzhny returns a shot to Russia's Andrey Rublev at the Gerry Weber Open tennis tournament, in Halle, Germany, Thursday, June 22, 2017. HALLE, Germany - Third-seeded Kei Nishikori was forced to retire with an injury during his second-round match against Karen Khachanov at the Gerry Weber Open on Thursday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.
Add your comments below
Tennis Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ex-Wimbledon champion Boris Becker declared ban...
|14 hr
|ChampionPhartzz
|2
|Kei Nishikori too strong for Britain's Dan Evan...
|Mar '17
|Strong pharts
|1
|Andy Murray through to Dubai final after win ov...
|Mar '17
|ThroughPharts
|1
|Kyle Edmund beaten by Milos Raonic in Delray Be...
|Feb '17
|QuarterPhartsc
|1
|Pliskova and Cibulkova lose opening matches in ...
|Feb '17
|Samson
|1
|NEW UPDATED INFO on this interesting tennis site
|Feb '17
|karent1
|1
|Tim Worner thanks Amber Harrison for giving him...
|Feb '17
|ClaimsPhartzz
|4
Find what you want!
Search Tennis Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC