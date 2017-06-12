Nadal first to qualify for ATP World ...

Nadal first to qualify for ATP World Tour Finals

13 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

Rafael Nadal has become the first player to book his place at the season-ending ATP World Tour Finals in London in November after the Spaniard won a record 10th French Open title in Paris on Sunday. Nadal has claimed four titles on the tour this year, winning 46 matches and losing just six in a stellar 2017.

