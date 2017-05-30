Murray wary of powerful Russian rising star Khachanov
Andy Murray will measure himself against one of the best of the next generation in the fourth round of the French Open. The world number one might have expected to play John Isner in a repeat of last year's last-16 clash, but instead will face 21-year-old Russian Karen Khachanov.
