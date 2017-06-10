Murray wary of in-form Wawrinka ahead of French Open semi-final showdown
Andy Murray knows he will have to be at his best again if he is to defeat Stan Wawrinka and reach the French Open final for the second consecutive year. The pair also clashed in the last four a year ago, when Murray gave probably his best ever performance on clay to win in four sets before going on to lose to Novak Djokovic.
