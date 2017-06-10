Milos Raonic splits with coach Richard Krajicek after six months
The 26-year-old Canadian teamed up with the 1996 Wimbledon champion last December, but has now announced an end to their arrangement.
Start the conversation, or Read more at South Wales Argus.
Comments
Add your comments below
Tennis Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Kei Nishikori too strong for Britain's Dan Evan...
|Mar '17
|Strong pharts
|1
|Andy Murray through to Dubai final after win ov...
|Mar '17
|ThroughPharts
|1
|Kyle Edmund beaten by Milos Raonic in Delray Be...
|Feb '17
|QuarterPhartsc
|1
|Pliskova and Cibulkova lose opening matches in ...
|Feb '17
|Samson
|1
|NEW UPDATED INFO on this interesting tennis site
|Feb '17
|karent1
|1
|Tim Worner thanks Amber Harrison for giving him...
|Feb '17
|ClaimsPhartzz
|4
|Davis Cup: Serbia beat Russia, set to take on S...
|Feb '17
|DavisPhartzz
|2
Find what you want!
Search Tennis Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC