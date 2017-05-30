Milos Raonic into fourth round of French Open after opponent retires with injury

Canadian Milos Raonic advanced to the fourth round of the French Open when opponent Guillermo Garcia-Lopez retired from the match with a left thigh injury. TORONTO - CC Sabathia pitched effectively into the seventh inning and Gary Sanchez hit two home runs as the New York Yankees roughed up Marco Estrada early in a 12-2 win over the Toronto Blue Jays on Thursday.

