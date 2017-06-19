Milos Raonic and Stan Wawrinka beaten in first round at Queen's Club

Milos Raonic and Stan Wawrinka both made losing starts to their grass-court seasons on Tuesday by crashing out in the Aegon Championships first round. Wawrinka, who reached the French Open final earlier this month, was beaten at Queen's 7-6 7-5 by Feliciano Lopez shortly after Raonic endured a 7-6 7-6 defeat to Australian wild card Thanasi Kokkinakis.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Andover Advertiser.