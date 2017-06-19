Mellower now, John McEnroe wants today's players to get mad

Not the kind of racket-smashing, profanity-flying tantrums he threw as a player, when he could go from the sport's best player to its baddest boy in the same service game. He wants to see players get fed up that they can't break through against Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal, that they remain stuck behind Novak Djokovic and Andy Murray heading into Wimbledon.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Chronicle-Journal.