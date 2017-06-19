Marin Cilic and Feliciano Lopez to meet in Aegon Championships final at Queen's
Fourth seed Cilic battled past Gilles Muller of Luxembourg 6-3 5-7 6-4 while Lopez came through 7-5 3-6 6-2 after a rain-interrupted encounter with Grigor Dimitrov later on Centre Court. Cilic, the world number seven, booked his place in the final at Queen's for the third time, having eventually been able to start play following a one-hour delay as the weather finally improved at the west London venue.
