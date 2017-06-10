Maria Sharapova pulls out of Wimbledon qualification due to injury

Maria Sharapova is skipping the grass-court season and will not try to qualify for Wimbledon because she has not recovered from an injured left thigh. The five-time major champion and former top-ranked women's player announced on her official Facebook account that "an additional scan'' showed that the muscle tear she got at the Italian Open last month will not allow her to return to competition yet.

