Marcus Willis edges closer to Wimbledon return with Andrej Martin scalp

3 hrs ago Read more: Surreycomet.co.uk

The 26-year-old from Slough won six matches to reach the Championships last year, before meeting seven-time champion Roger Federer in the second round. That day Willis delighted the Centre Court crowd with some audacious shot-making, and even elicited the odd smile and nod of appreciation from the Swiss superstar, as he went down to a plucky 6-0 6-3 6-4 defeat.

