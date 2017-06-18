Lucas Pouille of France defeated Feliciano Lopez 6-4, 6-7 , 6-4 to win the Stuttgart Open on Sunday.x Lucas Pouille beats Feliciano Lopez to win Stuttgart Open Lucas Pouille of France defeated Feliciano Lopez 6-4, 6-7 , 6-4 to win the Stuttgart Open on Sunday.x Check out this story on USATODAY.com: https://usat.ly/2tBsd3h STUTTGART, Germany - Lucas Pouille of France defeated Feliciano Lopez 6-4, 6-7 , 6-4 to win the Stuttgart Open on Sunday. The No.

Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.