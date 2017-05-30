Lingmerth, Dufner lead Memorial as Johnson stumbles

Jun 1, 2017; Dublin, OH, USA; David Lingmerth chips the ball on the fourteenth green during the first round of The Memorial golf tournament at Muirfield Village Golf Club. Mandatory Credit: Joe Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports Swede David Lingmerth and American Jason Dufner emerged from hibernation to share the first round lead at the Memorial tournament on Thursday as world number one Dustin Johnson stumbled with a six-over-par 78 in Dublin, Ohio.

