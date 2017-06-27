Laura Robson suffers first-round exit at the Aegon Southsea Trophy
Laura Robson will go into Wimbledon with just one win on grass behind her after losing to Ekaterina Alexandrova in the first round of the Aegon Southsea Trophy. Rain stopped play on Tuesday after Russian Alexandrova had taken the first set and they were forced to resume indoors on Wednesday.
