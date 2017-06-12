Laura Robson struggles on return to W...

Laura Robson struggles on return to WTA Tour in Nottingham

Laura Robson admitted she found life tough on her return to the main tour as it ended in a first-round defeat to Julia Boserup at the Aegon Open in Nottingham. The 23-year-old has been playing on the ITF circuit, a level below the WTA Tour, as she continues to rebuild her career following two rounds of wrist surgery, but returned to the top tier and went down 6-4 6-3 to the American.

Chicago, IL

