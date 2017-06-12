Laura Robson struggles on return to WTA Tour in Nottingham

Laura Robson admitted she found life tough on her return to the main tour as it ended in a first-round defeat to Julia Boserup at the Aegon Open in Nottingham. The 23-year-old has been playing on the ITF circuit, a level below the WTA Tour, as she continues to rebuild her career following two rounds of wrist surgery, but returned to the top tier and went down 6-4 6-3 to the American.

