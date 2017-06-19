Laura Robson, Heather Watson and Jame...

Laura Robson, Heather Watson and James Ward given Wimbledon wild cards

9 hrs ago Read more: Hampshire Chronicle

Heather Watson, Laura Robson and Davis Cup stalwart James Ward are among the players to have been awarded Wimbledon wild cards. The All England Club announced the first batch of wild cards on Wednesday but there was no room for last year's hero Marcus Willis.

Chicago, IL

