Kyle Edmund's French Open campaign at an end
Kyle Edmund was edged out in a five-set battle against Kevin Anderson in the third round of the French Open. The British number two led by two sets to one but Anderson proved just too strong in the end, winning 6-7 7-6 5-7 6-1 6-4 after three hours and 59 minutes.
