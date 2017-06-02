Kvitova triumphs five months on from knife attack
Petra Kvitova made an emotional and convincing return to competition, showing no ill effects from the stabbing injury to her hand, with a 6-3 6-2 French Open first-round victory against American Julia Boserup on Sunday. For the 40th-ranked Makarova, the Kerber victory is a first in her career as she lost the four previous times she played a reigning world No.
