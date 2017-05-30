Kristina Mladenovic beats defending champion Garbine Muguruza at French Open
Kristina Mladenovic overcame 16 double faults to stun defending champion Garbine Muguruza in the fourth round of the French Open. Mladenovic has been one of the form players of the year and arrived in Paris high on the list of favourites to lift the trophy, despite only having reached the quarter-finals of a grand slam once.
