Kidambi Srikanth wins Australian Open Super Series

Kidambi Srikanth of India poses with the winner's trophy after defeating Chen Long of China in the Australian Open men's singles badminton final in Sydney. Pic/AFP Indian shuttler Kidambi Srikanth notched up his second successive Super Series title with a stunning straight-game triumph over reigning Olympic and world champion Chen Long in the Australian Open summit clash in Sydney on Sunday.

