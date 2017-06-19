Judy Murray - pretty sure' Andy and Jamie will play at Wimbledon together
Andy and Jamie Murray could seek to cap their glittering careers by teaming up to win a Wimbledon doubles title, according to their mother Judy. The pair boast two tour titles and led Britain to Davis Cup glory in 2015 but rarely team up on the circuit, largely due to Andy's singles commitments.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Warrington Guardian.
Add your comments below
Tennis Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Serena Williams wants her child to be a 'strong...
|Sat
|Wishing phartsz
|2
|Ex-Wimbledon champion Boris Becker declared ban...
|Jun 22
|ChampionPhartzz
|2
|Kei Nishikori too strong for Britain's Dan Evan...
|Mar '17
|Strong pharts
|1
|Andy Murray through to Dubai final after win ov...
|Mar '17
|ThroughPharts
|1
|Kyle Edmund beaten by Milos Raonic in Delray Be...
|Feb '17
|QuarterPhartsc
|1
|Pliskova and Cibulkova lose opening matches in ...
|Feb '17
|Samson
|1
|NEW UPDATED INFO on this interesting tennis site
|Feb '17
|karent1
|1
Find what you want!
Search Tennis Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC