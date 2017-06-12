Judy Murray and Heather Stanning awarded OBEs in Queen's Birthday Honours
Judy Murray and Heather Stanning are among the leading sporting figures to be honoured in the Queen's Birthday Honours list. Murray, the former Great Britain Fed Cup coach and mother to Wimbledon champions Andy and Jamie, will receive an OBE for services to tennis, women in sport and charity.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Hereford Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Tennis Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Kei Nishikori too strong for Britain's Dan Evan...
|Mar '17
|Strong pharts
|1
|Andy Murray through to Dubai final after win ov...
|Mar '17
|ThroughPharts
|1
|Kyle Edmund beaten by Milos Raonic in Delray Be...
|Feb '17
|QuarterPhartsc
|1
|Pliskova and Cibulkova lose opening matches in ...
|Feb '17
|Samson
|1
|NEW UPDATED INFO on this interesting tennis site
|Feb '17
|karent1
|1
|Tim Worner thanks Amber Harrison for giving him...
|Feb '17
|ClaimsPhartzz
|4
|Davis Cup: Serbia beat Russia, set to take on S...
|Feb '17
|DavisPhartzz
|2
Find what you want!
Search Tennis Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC