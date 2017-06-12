Joyful French Open champ Ostapenko be...

Joyful French Open champ Ostapenko becomes 'symbol of Latvia'

21 hrs ago

Newly-crowned French Open champion Jelena Ostapenko wasn't exaggerating when she said her victory over Simona Halep could be "quite a big deal in Latvia." The 20-year-old is the first unseeded woman to win the Roland Garros final since 1933 and the first Latvian player in history to claim a major.

Chicago, IL

