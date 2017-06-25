John McEnroe: Serena Williams world's best female tennis player...
Serena Williams holds up a finger and her trophy after defeating her sister, Venus, in the women's singles final at the Australian Open in Melbourne, Australia, on Jan. 28, 2017. Serena Williams holds up a finger and her trophy after defeating her sister, Venus, in the women's singles final at the Australian Open in Melbourne, Australia, on Jan. 28, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Baltimore Sun.
Add your comments below
Tennis Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Serena Williams wants her child to be a 'strong...
|Sat
|Wishing phartsz
|2
|Ex-Wimbledon champion Boris Becker declared ban...
|Jun 22
|ChampionPhartzz
|2
|Kei Nishikori too strong for Britain's Dan Evan...
|Mar '17
|Strong pharts
|1
|Andy Murray through to Dubai final after win ov...
|Mar '17
|ThroughPharts
|1
|Kyle Edmund beaten by Milos Raonic in Delray Be...
|Feb '17
|QuarterPhartsc
|1
|Pliskova and Cibulkova lose opening matches in ...
|Feb '17
|Samson
|1
|NEW UPDATED INFO on this interesting tennis site
|Feb '17
|karent1
|1
Find what you want!
Search Tennis Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC