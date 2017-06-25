John McEnroe: Serena Williams world's...

John McEnroe: Serena Williams world's best female tennis player...

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: The Baltimore Sun

Serena Williams holds up a finger and her trophy after defeating her sister, Venus, in the women's singles final at the Australian Open in Melbourne, Australia, on Jan. 28, 2017. Serena Williams holds up a finger and her trophy after defeating her sister, Venus, in the women's singles final at the Australian Open in Melbourne, Australia, on Jan. 28, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Baltimore Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tennis Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Serena Williams wants her child to be a 'strong... Sat Wishing phartsz 2
News Ex-Wimbledon champion Boris Becker declared ban... Jun 22 ChampionPhartzz 2
News Kei Nishikori too strong for Britain's Dan Evan... Mar '17 Strong pharts 1
News Andy Murray through to Dubai final after win ov... Mar '17 ThroughPharts 1
News Kyle Edmund beaten by Milos Raonic in Delray Be... Feb '17 QuarterPhartsc 1
News Pliskova and Cibulkova lose opening matches in ... Feb '17 Samson 1
NEW UPDATED INFO on this interesting tennis site Feb '17 karent1 1
See all Tennis Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tennis Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. U.S. Open
  5. China
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Pakistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,281 • Total comments across all topics: 282,064,425

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC