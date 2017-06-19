Johanna Konta recovers from wobble to beat Lesia Tsurenko in Aegon Classic
Johanna Konta recovered from a second-set wobble to beat Lesia Tsurenko in the opening round of the Aegon Classic in Birmingham. The British number one had little time to adjust to the courts at the Edgbaston Priory Club after reaching the final of the Nottingham Open on Sunday.
