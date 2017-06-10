Johanna Konta gets off the floor to make the Eastbourne semi-finals

Johanna Konta followed victory over the reigning French Open champion by recovering from a fall to defeat the world number one on the same day at the Aegon International. The 26-year-old had already impressed at Eastbourne in defeating Jelena Ostapenko 7-5 3-6 6-4 and was on her third match point against Angelique Kerber when she slipped, banged her head on the court and remained motionless for around five minutes.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Stourbridgenews.co.uk.