Johanna Konta crashes out in second round after defeat by Coco Vandeweghe

British number one Johanna Konta crashed out of the Aegon Classic in the second round in Birmingham after a straight-sets defeat to American Coco Vandeweghe. World number seven Konta won only 11 points as she lost the first set inside 24 minutes and although she improved in the second set fell to a 6-1 6-3 reverse in 64 minutes.

