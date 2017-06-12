Johanna Konta beats doubles partner Yanina Wickmayer to progress in Nottingham
Johanna Konta had no issue in Yanina Wickmayer going from friend to enemy after the British number one advanced to the Aegon Open quarter-final in Nottingham. Konta beat the Belgian 6-4 6-1 in 75 minutes to book a spot in the last eight, but the win came less than 24 hours after the pair had played together - and won - in the doubles tournament.
