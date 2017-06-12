Johanna Konta beats doubles partner Y...

Johanna Konta beats doubles partner Yanina Wickmayer to progress in Nottingham

12 hrs ago Read more: Haringey Independent

Johanna Konta had no issue in Yanina Wickmayer going from friend to enemy after the British number one advanced to the Aegon Open quarter-final in Nottingham. Konta beat the Belgian 6-4 6-1 in 75 minutes to book a spot in the last eight, but the win came less than 24 hours after the pair had played together - and won - in the doubles tournament.

