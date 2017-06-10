Jelena Ostapenko stuns Simona Halep in French Open final
Jelena Ostapenko overpowered title favourite Simona Halep to become one of the most surprising grand slam champions of all time. The 20-year-old, ranked 47, had never been beyond the third round at a grand slam before nor won a senior title.
